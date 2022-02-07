See Pics

Milania Giudice Celebrates Sweet 16 In Sparkly Green Dress With Mom Teresa & Sisters — Photos

Teresa Giudice
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Sweet 16! ‘RHONJ’ star Milania Giudice rang in her milestone birthday in a gorgeous green dress at her party.

Teresa Giudice‘s children are growing up before our eyes. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s second-youngest daughter, Milania, celebrated her 16th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 5. Milania looked absolutely gorgeous in a sparkly green dress at her party, which Teresa, 49, and her oldest sister Gia, 21, documented on their Instagram Stories. Her sisters Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, were also at the party, as was Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Milania’s dress was a one-shoulder gown that reached down to her stunning silver heels. The teenager added to her look with shiny earrings and had her brunette hair slightly curled and left on her side. She posed in front of an assortment of gold balloons in a solo photo, and then she was joined by her famous mother and three sisters for a sweet family snapshot.

Missing from the party was Milania’s dad, Joe Giudice, 49. He got deported to Italy in October 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence and currently splits his time between there and the Bahamas. However, Joe did wish Milania a happy birthday on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Milania! I cant believe you are 16,” he wrote. “I am so proud of what a beautiful, sweet, caring, and smart young lady you are, I love you and wish I was there to celebrate with you.”

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and her daughters Milania and Gia at 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Teresa Giudice & Family -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice Rookie USA show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 15 Feb 2017

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years until they separated in 2019. The divorce was finalized in September 2020, and over a year later, Teresa got engaged to Luis. Following the romantic engagement, a source told HollywoodLife that Teresa’s daughters were “very happy” about the news. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe,” the insider said.

The source went on to say, “Louie understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”