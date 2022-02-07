Milania Giudice Celebrates Sweet 16 In Sparkly Green Dress With Mom Teresa & Sisters — Photos

Sweet 16! ‘RHONJ’ star Milania Giudice rang in her milestone birthday in a gorgeous green dress at her party.

Teresa Giudice‘s children are growing up before our eyes. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s second-youngest daughter, Milania, celebrated her 16th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 5. Milania looked absolutely gorgeous in a sparkly green dress at her party, which Teresa, 49, and her oldest sister Gia, 21, documented on their Instagram Stories. Her sisters Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, were also at the party, as was Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Milania’s dress was a one-shoulder gown that reached down to her stunning silver heels. The teenager added to her look with shiny earrings and had her brunette hair slightly curled and left on her side. She posed in front of an assortment of gold balloons in a solo photo, and then she was joined by her famous mother and three sisters for a sweet family snapshot.

Missing from the party was Milania’s dad, Joe Giudice, 49. He got deported to Italy in October 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence and currently splits his time between there and the Bahamas. However, Joe did wish Milania a happy birthday on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Milania! I cant believe you are 16,” he wrote. “I am so proud of what a beautiful, sweet, caring, and smart young lady you are, I love you and wish I was there to celebrate with you.”

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years until they separated in 2019. The divorce was finalized in September 2020, and over a year later, Teresa got engaged to Luis. Following the romantic engagement, a source told HollywoodLife that Teresa’s daughters were “very happy” about the news. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe,” the insider said.

The source went on to say, “Louie understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”