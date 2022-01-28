Exclusive

Teresa Giudice’s Friends Still ‘Wary’ Over Her Relationship Luis Ruelas: ‘No One Wants Her Hurt’

Teresa Giudice’s friends want to make sure the reality star ‘doesn’t get hurt’ as she plans to marry fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Despite the fact that Teresa Giudice, 49, is “madly in love” with fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, her friends are still “a little wary.” A few sources close to the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that those who know Teresa best just want to make sure their friend “doesn’t get hurt.”

Teresa’s friends are still getting to know Luis. At the end of the day, they just want to see Teresa happy and hope she doesn’t get hurt, just like anyone would want for their friends,” one insider said. “Even if he is the most amazing guy in the world, there is always a risk with a new relationship or marriage, and she’s obviously already been through a lot. Everyone hopes that he is in it for the right reasons and that he won’t hurt her.”

The reality star gushed about her romance on social media while debuting her relationship with the New Jersey-based businessman in Nov. 2020. One year later, the lovebirds announced their engagement while on the beach at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. Meanwhile, the happy couple has been hitting the slopes while enjoying a romantic getaway in Aspen.

Teresa and Luis are on a much needed vacation right now because they have just been going and going since their engagement that they really have not had time to just relax and enjoy each other,” a second source said. “Teresa truly feels that Luis was brought into her life for a reason and is madly in love with him. From what her friends can tell he feels the same, but everyone is a little wary because of her fame.  She is sure that this is the right move and her daughters seem to approve. Teresa has such a busy life and Luis really calms her down. If Teresa is happy, so are those who know her.”

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice announced their separation in Dec. 2019 and their divorce was finalized in Sept. 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Together they share four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.  Teresa and Joe both served time for their involvement in mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud and Joe was deported to his home country of Italy after sitting in ICE custody for nine months. 