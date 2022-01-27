See Pic

Teresa Guidice Cuddles Up To Fiancé Luis Ruelas On Romantic Trip To Aspen — Photo

Dashing all the way! Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis Ruelas looked stunning and in love in a new photo from their romantic, snowy vacation to Aspen.

Wedding bells or sleigh bells? Seems like it’s both for Teresa Guidice, 49, and businessman fiancé Luis Ruelas, 46. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet photo of the couple on a trip to Aspen, sharing in their own personal winter wonderland. Giudice posted the romantic photo to Instagram, featuring the couple rocking stylish athletic gear and matching smiles.

Teresa and Luis have been engaged since last October, when Luis popped the question with a lavish proposal in Porto Heli, Greece. They first took their relationship public in November 2020, a few months after Teresa’s highly publicized split from ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, with whom she shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. According to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, 42, Luis is the “Superman” his sister needed. He told Us Weekly he cried when he heard about the engagement: “I’m so excited for her.”

Even ex-husband Joe has spent time with Luis. The trio grabbed dinner together in the Bahamas at one point, which Teresa spoke about on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We had dinner with him and it went really well,” Teresa told Kelly. “Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

Though an official wedding date has yet to be set, sources EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Teresa plans to pull out “all the stops” for her second trip down the altar. Teresa has shared she hopes to get married in Capri, Italy, just a short trip from where Luis himself grew up. And according to a HollywoodLife insider, Teresa plans to involve all her daughters in the wedding ceremony; there’s even been talk of her oldest, Gia, stepping in as Maid of Honor. Though any daughters would be hesitant at a new man in their moms life, another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the girls “get along great with Louie” and think he treats their mom with “total respect.”  “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again,” the source shared.