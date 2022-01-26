Teresa Giudice Reveals Whether Ex-Husband Joe Will Be Invited To Her Upcoming Wedding

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star gave all the details on whether she’d invite her ex to her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

One of the burning questions Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have had about Teresa Giudice, 49, and her fiancé Luis Ruelas’, 46, wedding is whether or not her ex-husband and father to her four daughters Joe, 49, would be invited. Teresa opened up about her plans for an Italian wedding in a new interview with E! News, and she revealed that she does plan on extending the invitation to Joe.

Teresa said that she and Luis are planning on tying the knot in Italy, and are hoping to have their wedding in Capri, and she said that she has to invite Joe if they get married there, because it’s so close to where Joe’s from. “Of course, I have to invite him because our hometown is like 45 minutes from Capri,” she said.

The plans for an Italian ceremony were inspired by her and Luis’ original plans to get engaged in Capri, but they had to make adjustments, because of COVID. “We were supposed to get engaged in Capri, I said, ‘Well, why don’t we get go get married in Capri?'” the RHONJ star told E! while admitting that it’s been tough to pin a date and location down locally. “So if I find a place that I fall in love with around here, New Jersey or New York, yeah. Otherwise then I’m just gonna do what I wanna do and do it abroad.”

Even though Teresa and Joe separated in 2019, it seems that the pair are clearly still on good terms. She’s supported his efforts to return to the States after being deported in 2019. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joe would get an invite, because the reality star revealed that her ex and her fiancé get along “really well” in a November 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy,” she said. “So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”