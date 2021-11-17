News

Teresa Giudice Admits She ‘Didn’t Feel Anything’ For Ex-Husband Joe After He Left Prison

Teresa & Joe Giudice
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Giudice Family celebrates Gia's 12th Birthday at Space Odyssey USA in Englewood, NJ Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Audriana Giudice,Joe giudice,Teresa Giudice Audriana Giudice Joe giudice Kim Depaola Melissa Gorga Antonia Gorga Jennifer Dalton Gino Gorga Joe Giudce Gabriella Giudice Pete Giudice Joe Giudice Gia Giudice Joe Gorga JR Melissa GOrga atmosphere Joe Gorga Jr Ref: SPL478484 120113 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Joe Giudice and Teresa GiudiceThe Point Foundation's 4th Annual Point Honors New York Gala, New York, America - 04 Apr 2011
Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice 'Fabulicious! Fast and Fit' book signing at Books and Books, Coral Gables, Florida, America - 09 Jun 2012
Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice 'Fabulicious! Fast and Fit' book signing at Books and Books, Coral Gables, Florida, America - 09 Jun 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Teresa Giudice opened up about her former marriage to Joe Giudice on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ revealing how ‘disconnected’ she became from her ex-husband after he was released from prison.

On the recent Peacock series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls TripTeresa Giudice opened up about her divorce from Joe Giudice after over 20 years of marriage. During the second episode of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared how she and Joe’s respective jail sentences for fraud charges ultimately splintered their marriage, causing her to become “disconnected” from her former longtime partner.

“The first time I left my kids is, like, when I went away when I went to jail. That was like the hardest thing. … [I was there for] 11 and a half months,” the 49-year-old — who shares daughter Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12 with Joe, 49 — told her costar Cynthia Bailey. “I came home, three months later, Joe went in and then he never came home.”

“I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth,” she revealed. “I was just … disconnected.” Then, during a confessional, Teresa said she and Joe’s marriage ultimately “could not survive” after the difficulties they endured.

Teresa & Joe Giudice
Teresa & Joe Giudice (Curtis Means/Shutterstock)

The split between the husband and wife came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud. Although she tried putting on a good face for the girls, Teresa ultimately had to follow her heart and separate from Joe, turning to a new relationship with businessman Luis Ruelas, 46, which resulted in a romantic proposal in Greece on Oct. 19.