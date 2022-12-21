‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Joe and Melissa lash out after Teresa didn’t choose Melissa to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. Teresa tells the Gorgas that they aren’t “happy” together, which causes a huge fight. “I’m going to punch him in the face, because I’ve got nothing to lose,” Luis says, as he and Joe come to blows.

“She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish,” Teresa says about Melissa. Also, Melissa faces cheating accusations made by Jennifer Aydin. “He saw Melissa in the back seat, and he was making out with a guy,” Jennifer tells new Housewife Danielle Cabral.

While the Giudice-Gorga family is at the center of drama in the new season, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer are back to their years-long, never-ending feud. “Jennifer Aydin is on a downward spiral. She’s gotta deal with her marriage,” Margaret says.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania brings her new boyfriend Paulie Connell into the Jersey friend group, but she deals with drama with her ex-husband Frank Catania. Rachel Fuda, a friend of Melissa’s, is a new Housewife and she fights with both Jennifer and Teresa. Jackie Goldschneider is back but as a “Friend Of” this season, after opening up about her eating disorder to the world last year. Jennifer Fessler also joins the cast as a “Friend Of” this season. RHONJ season 13 premieres Feb. 7.

HollywoodLife previously spoke to the RHONJ cast at BravoCon 2022 and they teased what’s in store for the new season. Margaret revealed that she was “surprised” by what went down at the season 13 finale taping, and that “everybody” on the cast got into it, not just Teresa and Melissa. Dolores told us that this season has “different dynamics” with so many brutal fights. Joe Gorga confirmed that he has “no relationship” with his sister, while Melissa said that both sides in the Giudice-Gorga battle are “giving up” after all these years.

Teresa told HL that season 13 is “hard” for the mother-of-four. She said that while her dramatic falling out with Joe and Melissa is “sad”, she ultimately had a “happy ending” with her glamorous wedding that took place on August 6 in New Jersey. Joe and Melissa didn’t attend the wedding because of a major fight that went down at the finale and allegedly involved a new cheating rumor.