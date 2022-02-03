Watch

‘RHONJ’ Preview: Joe Gorga Storms Off During An Explosive Argument With Gia Giudice – Watch

Things are getting testy between Gia Giudice and her uncle Joe Gorga! Watch a preview of next week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ here to see how it all goes down.

The deep, familial drama of the Gorgas and Giudices continues to rage on! This season, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, things are heating up between Gia Giudice, 21, and her uncle, Joe Gorga, 42, In a preview for next week’s episode, Gia takes Joe to task during her mom Teresa Giudice‘s summer kick-off party, slamming him for calling out her father, Joe Giudice, 49, over the years (and definitely last season).

Gia first slams for Joe for coming at her “disrespectfully” as Joe tells her he’s her uncle and godfather and “older” than her but invites her to speak. “That doesn’t mean anything now zio [uncle] Joe, I’m an adult now so you can talk to me like one,” Gia snaps back, telling him she’s “done” with him being disrespectful and talking “down” to her.

“I would never allow my daughter to talk to my aunt or uncle …” he trailed off. “I mean where were you raised?” Joe then called her behavior “horrendous” and stormed off from the party as Gia condemned him for always doing “a scene.”

Watch more of the preview in the below clip!

RHONJ fans know all too well the Giudice-Gorga familial drama that’s been consistently brewing — and exploding — for, well, seemingly forever. Basically ever since the show began. The sprinkle cookies hit the fan yet again during last season when, during a Jersey Shore vacation, Teresa argued with her brother about taking his words back about her now ex-husband (Joe hinted that he was going to come for her money after their divorce). Melissa Gorga then got angry at Teresa for “sticking up” for her ex when she and Joe were “defending” her throughout that process.

“This is why she’s upset,” Joe stepped in. “I always fight for you and when we’re together, you knock on us,” he said, gesturing to Melissa. “I’m mad at the son of a b–ch for what he did to you!” Joe then exclaimed, explaining what made him so trigged by his former brother-in-law. “He ruined everything! And he put you in jail!”

“F–k that piece of s–t!” Joe went on. “He put my mother in her f–king grave!” he continued. “So I’m supposed to f–king like him? Do you f–king understand that?!”

That fight was what presumably set Gia off to get angry with her uncle this season, seeing as his comments — however ostensibly truthful — were of course about her father.
We’ll have to see how the rest of the season plays out between Gia and her uncle, but this family has definitely been through a lot together so we’re sure they’ll make it through!

Want more drama? RHONJ season 12 will premiere on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.