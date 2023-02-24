‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Candiace Dillard Accuses Porsha Williams Of Stealing Her Husband From His Ex

Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was released on February 24, ahead of the show’s March 23 premiere. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show.

There’s major drama when Candiace calls out Porsha for her marriage to Simon Guobadia, who used to be married to her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia. “Y’all became friends. And two minutes later you and her husband were dating. You stole somebody’s man,” Candiace says.

Jen Shah is also brought up in the trailer! Her pal Heather Gay says that Jen “either lied to me five minutes before she went into the court room, or she lied to the judge.” Jen is currently serving 6.5 years in prison for her role in the telemarketing scheme.

And Real Housewives of Miami BFFs Marysol and Alexia are at odds as well. Marysol is upset with Alexia because she “told everyone I wanted to have a fake marriage.” Alexia claps back by saying Marysol takes too many “pills,” and that her “brain is fried.”

Both Candiace and Gizelle, and Heather and Whitney, also continue to deal with their drama from the latest seasons of Real Housewives of Potomac and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, respectively.

HollywoodLife spoke to Leah in October and got some EXCLUSIVE teases about RHUGT season 3 from the Real Housewives of New York City alum. “It was very intense,” she said about the upcoming season. “It’s eight personalities, women that I didn’t know. Out of the last two seasons, it’s definitely the most wild.” Leah also confirmed that Gizelle and Candiace’s drama from RHOP carried over onto RHUGT 3, as did Whitney and Heather’s issues from RHOSLC.

Leah also cleared up the rumors that she got kicked out of Thailand for throwing elephant poop. “I definitely didn’t get banned from Thailand. I don’t wanna disappoint people. Like I’m sorry it just didn’t happen,” Leah told HL. “That would have been f*cking epic. I’m sober now, so maybe if I had been drinking that would have happened, but it just didn’t happen.”