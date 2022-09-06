‘RHOP’ Season 7 Trailer: Charrisse Returns & Ashley’s Divorce Confuses The Other Women

The most underrated Real Housewives series is almost back on our television screens! The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premieres Sunday, October 9 and Bravo finally released the dramatic trailer, which features the unexpected return of OG Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who is a “Friend Of” this season. Charrisse makes an enemy out of Karen Huger during a tense group dinner in the trailer. “What you will not do is f*ck with my mother. I will whoop your a** in this place,” Karen says.

Ashley Darby‘s divorce from her husband Michael after 8 years of marriage also plays out this season. But the other women are confused when Ashley reveals she’s buying a new house with Michael, with whom she shares two sons. “I’m gonna be responsible for the well being of these two kids,” Ashley says through tears in a conversation with her family members. There’s also marital drama between Robyn Dixon and Juan, who are preparing to get married for a second time. But Robyn wants to get a prenup and even asks a lawyer if there “are clauses about infidelity.”

As for Gizelle Bryant, she’s stirring the pot as always and is locked in a feud with Candiace Dillard Bassett. Gizelle accuses Candiace’s husband Chris of some sneaky behavior in the trailer, and Candiace confronts her co-star about it. “Gizelle is dead to me,” the “Drive Back” singer says. Gizelle is also accused of having a relationship with Peter Thomas, who used to be married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Also, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are both back and still not getting along. Mia even throws a martini towards Wendy at a dinner, and we can only guess that a big fight comes right after. Jacqueline Blake, a close friend of Mia’s, joins the season 7 cast as a “Friend Of” alongside Charrisse.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, October 9 with a super-sized 75 minute episode starting at 8 pm ET on Bravo.