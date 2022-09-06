‘RHOP’ Season 7 Trailer: Charrisse Returns & Ashley’s Divorce Confuses The Other Women

In the first look at season 7 of 'RHOP,' Charrisse Jackson Jordan makes an unexpected return while Ashley Darby's marriage falls apart. Plus, Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett get into it!

September 6, 2022 11:32AM EDT

The most underrated Real Housewives series is almost back on our television screens! The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premieres Sunday, October 9 and Bravo finally released the dramatic trailer, which features the unexpected return of OG Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who is a “Friend Of” this season. Charrisse makes an enemy out of Karen Huger during a tense group dinner in the trailer. “What you will not do is f*ck with my mother. I will whoop your a** in this place,” Karen says.

Charrisse Jackson
Charrisse Jackson in ‘RHOP’ season 7 (Photo: Bravo)

Ashley Darby‘s divorce from her husband Michael after 8 years of marriage also plays out this season. But the other women are confused when Ashley reveals she’s buying a new house with Michael, with whom she shares two sons. “I’m gonna be responsible for the well being of these two kids,” Ashley says through tears in a conversation with her family members. There’s also marital drama between Robyn Dixon and Juan, who are preparing to get married for a second time. But Robyn wants to get a prenup and even asks a lawyer if there “are clauses about infidelity.”

As for Gizelle Bryant, she’s stirring the pot as always and is locked in a feud with Candiace Dillard Bassett. Gizelle accuses Candiace’s husband Chris of some sneaky behavior in the trailer, and Candiace confronts her co-star about it. “Gizelle is dead to me,” the “Drive Back” singer says. Gizelle is also accused of having a relationship with Peter Thomas, who used to be married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

RHOP
‘RHOP’ season 6 cast (Photo: Bravo)

Also, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are both back and still not getting along. Mia even throws a martini towards Wendy at a dinner, and we can only guess that a big fight comes right after. Jacqueline Blake, a close friend of Mia’s, joins the season 7 cast as a “Friend Of” alongside Charrisse.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, October 9 with a super-sized 75 minute episode starting at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

