Simon Guobadia: 5 Things To Know About ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiance

Porsha Williams stunned ‘RHOA’ fans by announcing she’s engaged to friend Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon. Get to know him here.

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started filming and already there’s some SERIOUS drama going down. Porsha Williams just dropped huge news on Mon. May 10 that she’s engaged to marry pal Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon, even though they just announced their split on Thurs. April 22. Porsha is insisting that she and only started seeing each other in April and that Falynn and Simon had actually filed for divorce in Jan. 2021. The mother of one said she and Simon are already madly in love and they’re sure that they’re meant to be together forever. She’s even flashing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. We’ve got five things to know about Simon Guobadia.

Simon and Falynn appeared at the end of RHOA season 13

The couple was introduced at the end of season 13, which just finished airing on Bravo on Sunday, May. 9. Simon and Falynn were a married couple on the show, but split once filming had wrapped. Falynn, 31, appeared as a good friend of Porsha’s, but the 39-year-old Bravo star insisted in her IG post, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”

Simon makes Porsha wildly happy

She revealed in a May 10 Instagram post, “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Porsha added, “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Simon and Falynn revealed their split just over two weeks ago

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn began in an Apr. 22 Instagram story. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.” Simon wrote in his own Instagram story, “After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”