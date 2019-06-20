Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Split: Couple Ends Engagement 6 Mos. Before Wedding Date

It’s OVER for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley. The couple, who just welcomed their first child together three months ago, have called it quits amidst rumors that he was unfaithful.

The rumors are true: Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are over, E! News reports. The shocking news comes after fans noticed that Porsha had unfollowed her fiance on Instagram, and amidst rumors that he had been caught cheating on her with Sincerely Ward from WAGS Atlanta. Dennis denied the allegations when they first surfaced in May, while Sincerely also released a statement claiming that the accusations were not true. She even said that she’d “never met” Dennis at all. Porsha and Dennis were set to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve 2019, which is just six months away.

This news is especially upsetting since Porsha and Dennis just welcomed their first child, Pilar Jhena, together three months ago, in March 2019. Interestingly, Porsha just went on vacation with Pilar, along with her mother and sister, while Dennis was nowhere in sight. HollywoodLife has reached out to Porsha’s rep for comment.

