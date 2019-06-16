Porsha Williams Gushes Over Pilar’s ‘Wonderful Dad’ Dennis On Father’s Day After Responding To Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams addressed rumors about fiancé Dennis McKinley cheating on her right before posting a Father’s Day dedication to her baby’s dad.

Porsha Williams, 37, shared a sweet Father’s Day dedication to the father of her child, Dennis McKinley, 42. The new mom posted a pic on Instagram of Dennis and their two-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena. “Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis,” Porsha said in the caption of the pic. “Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s post came three days after she addressed rumors that Dennis had cheated on her. Porsha didn’t confirm or deny if Dennis cheated, but she spoke about the situation itself. “I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time,” the reality television star said at the American Black Film Festival on June 13 in Miami, according to Essence. “Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day.”

“I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show,” Porsha added. “But at the same time, I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

“What I will always do is make sure I protect family,” Porsha explained. “[Dennis] will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.”

“There are still be things in any of us that aren’t perfect, that we have to deal with as a family,” she concluded. “But overall I am still thankful to God and I know he is holding both of our hands as long as we stay in prayer.” It’s good to see Porsha remain so positive – and of course, as always, we loved the new pic of Pilar! Happy Father’s Day to Dennis and all the other dads out there!