Porsha Williams is all smiles in new Instagram pics that show her flaunting a yellow and black swimsuit while posing with her two-month-old daughter Pilar in a pool on June 15.

Porsha Williams, 37, took to Instagram on June 15 to prove she’s already thoroughly enjoying her first summer with her two-month-old daughter Pilar (PJ) by taking her for a dip in a pool! The loving mother posted a bunch of adorable photos that showed her holding and posing with the tot as they both donned memorable attire. Porsha was wearing a yellow and black bathing suit while little PJ was in her own turquoise bathing suit, which had had pink roses in the front, and two cute matching bows in her hair. “Happy Saturday 🌴🌞 #BougieBaby,” Porsha captioned the pics.

Porsha and PJ’s pics definitely made an impression on her followers and they were sure to respond with supportive comments. “Porsha has always been so pretty to me!! Naturally beautiful❤️ oh and Hi pumpkin pj!!!!!” one follower wrote. “She is just a pretty little sweetheart 😍,” wrote another. “She is the cutest, no worries whatsoever,” a third read.

Porsha has been sharing all kinds of precious moments with PJ on social media since her birth in Mar. , so these latest pics only add to the plethora of cuteness we’ve already seen. There have been a lot of amazing moments for the precious girl in Porsha’s posts, including swim time, her first manicure and pedicure, and reading time with her little cousin Baleigh. We can’t wait to see more!

Porsha shares PJ with Dennis McKinley, 42. Although there’s been rumors that her relationship with him has been rocky lately, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Father’s Day to honor the dad with a beautiful black and white pic of him and PJ. “Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel,” her caption for the pic read.