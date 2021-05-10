Porsha Williams Confirms She’s Engaged To Falynn Guobadia’s Ex Simon: We’re ‘Crazy In Love’

Porsha Williams is ‘crazy in love’ with Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon — and they’re getting married!

Just hours after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams sparked engagement speculation by posing with Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon, and flaunting a massive diamond ring on Mother’s Day (see that pic below), the reality TV star took to social media to set the record straight.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Porsha began her lengthy message, alongside a cute photo of her cuddling with Simon on a boat.

She continued, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Porsha then went on to say that her ex, Dennis McKinley, seems to be okay with her new romance. She said, “Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!”

Dennis. Porsha’s hand placement on Falynn’s ex, Simon. The ring. I have endless questions. pic.twitter.com/JzLUaQwP0b — Unfriendly Black Hottie (@mainlybravo) May 10, 2021

And while Porsha didn’t exactly confirm the suspected engagement, Porsha did say they “can’t wait” to “spend the rest of our lives together.” And her huge diamond ring was all but a confirmation before she posted her message.

Simon was previously married to Falynn, who appeared on the most recent season of RHOA as Porsha’s “friend”. However, they announced their split in January after nearly two years of marriage. As for Porsha — she was engaged to Dennis until he cheated on her. She took him back for a bit, but the romance never recovered. She and Dennis share a daughter together: Pilar, 2. And before Dennis, Porsha was married to Kordell Stewart between 2011 and 2013.