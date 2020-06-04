Porsha Williams Shares Her ‘Fears’ For Daughter Pilar’s, 1, ‘Future’ : ‘We’re Fighting For Humanity’

‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams got candid about her experience protesting for Black Lives Matter, and said her daughter’s ‘future is on the line’.

Porsha Williams, 38, opened up about protesting on the front lines after she stepped out on May 29 with thousands of Black Lives Matter supporters in Atlanta. It follows the tragic death of George Floyd, in which the unarmed black man was pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin, and has sparked outcry on a national scale. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast to discuss the movement.

“For me, my life is … It’s no more important than my brothers and sisters. It’s no more important than anyone,” Porsha said. The reality star shares her 14-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena with fiancé Dennis McKinley, and said she worries for her future. “My child’s future is on the line. … I fear for her future. I fear for her life and living in her black skin. I fear for my other future children.”

She continued, “I fear for my family members and people who I don’t even know. I did not know George Floyd personally, but I am African American just as he is. He is my brother. At this moment we all, everyone across the world, we’re fighting for humanity. We want injustice to come to an end now. And the people who have put this system together, in order to systematically have racism against African Americans, they’re the ones to dismantle it.”

When asked about marching in the Atlanta protests, the RHOA star said, “I’m being active in the protests because I stand with my brothers and sisters and I want to see change. When I watched that video of George Floyd dying, under the knee of an officer who was supposed to protect and serve him, it really made me feel a lot of pain.” She added, “Along with my fellow protestors, a lot of rage and passion. And I really want to be able to use any bit of influence that I may have, to be able to help those who don’t have the voices to be heard.”

She concluded, “We want any officer of the law, who has taken part in excessive force and police brutality to be held accountable for what’s happening to our people.” It comes less than one week after Porsha spoke to news crews on the front lines of the Atlanta protests. “With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else,” she said. “I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.”