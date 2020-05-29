Porsha Williams Looks Exactly Like Daughter Pilar, 1, In Baby Throwback Photo — She ‘Is Your Clone’

Porsha Williams proved that she’s her baby daughter Pilar Jhena’s doppelganger in a precious throwback that she shared with Instagram followers on May 28.

Porsha Williams, 38, has flooded her social media with adorable photos and videos of her 14-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. But the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made her Instagram followers do a double take after she posted an adorable throwback of herself on May 28. The Bravo beauty had fans stunned at the mother-daughter doppelgangers and gushed over the likeness of the pair. ”PJ is your clone in this pic! Woooooo #mygranddaughterlookslikemom #dadstwintoo,” Gina Clayton wrote, the mother of Dennis McKinley, baby PJ’s dad and Porsha’s fiancé.

“Throw back of Me (2yrs old) with my Grandmother Iona & grandpa Phillip,” Porsha captioned the snapshot which she accompanied with a heart emoji. “I used to love going to grandmas because I could do whatever I wanted! Now Pj goes over there and she gets her way but even more so than me. My grandma says having @pilarjhena running around is just like when I was young. lol #Family1st.” The photo was also posted to PJ’s very own Instagram account with the caption, “My mommy with Great grandma Iona & Papa Phillip.”

Porsha looked precious in the photograph as she sat between her grandparents in a white nightgown with a green bow in her hair. Dennis’ mom wasn’t the only one who noticed the likeness between the pair as he commented, “Hey PJ…” with a laughing emoji. Porsha’s look-alike sister, Lauren chimed in and gushed, “Awww da pooka poo!!!!” The Atlanta star’s family weren’t the only ones fascinated with their likeness as one follower wrote, “Wow! PJ looks just like you when you were little. She’s going to be a Bombshell like her Mommie!” Another commented, “When you think PJ looks like Dennis and Porsha bust out the baby pic,” while one other fan added, “Aww PJ is your twin looking just like her here.”