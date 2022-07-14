Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”

It’s a bummer Tinsley won’t be on the show. She’s been off Bravo ever since she quit Real Housewives of New York City during season 12. Her former co-star and close pal Leah McSweeney is reportedly on the RHUGT 3 cast, along with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Porsha will be only representative from The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the next season of RHUGT. She left the show after season 13 and got her own spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters. Porsha will undoubtedly be a forced to be reckoned with on RHUGT 3. We can’t wait to see who she gets along with and who she fights with.

The first season of RHUGT premiered on Peacock in November 2021. It featured RHONY‘s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, RHOA‘s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards staying at a resort in the Turks and Caicos.

The second season is currently airing weekly on Peacock. It features eight ex-Housewives staying at former RHONY star Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts. The cast also includes Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvlason, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.