Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

Porsha Williams has reportedly been added to the next season of 'RHUGT,' which will film in Thailand. Tinsley Mortimer was supposed to be on the cast, but allegedly quit for 'personal reasons'.

July 14, 2022 12:15PM EDT
Porsha Williams
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”

It’s a bummer Tinsley won’t be on the show. She’s been off Bravo ever since she quit Real Housewives of New York City during season 12. Her former co-star and close pal Leah McSweeney is reportedly on the RHUGT 3 cast, along with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Porsha will be only representative from The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the next season of RHUGT. She left the show after season 13 and got her own spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters. Porsha will undoubtedly be a forced to be reckoned with on RHUGT 3. We can’t wait to see who she gets along with and who she fights with.

The first season of RHUGT premiered on Peacock in November 2021. It featured RHONY‘s Ramona Singer and Luann de LessepsRHOA‘s Kenya Moore and Cynthia BaileyReal Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards staying at a resort in the Turks and Caicos.

The second season is currently airing weekly on Peacock. It features eight ex-Housewives staying at former RHONY star Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts. The cast also includes Jill ZarinVicki GunvlasonTamra JudgeBrandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

