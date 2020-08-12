‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurface: ‘It Isn’t Acceptable’

Candiace Dillard is apologizing to the ‘LGBTQIA+ viewers’ of ‘RHOP’ after problematic tweets about gay and transgender people from 2010-2011 resurfaced.

Candiace Dillard, 33, wants fans to know that she is now “an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community,” despite tweeting homophobic messages about a decade ago. “I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star tweeted on Aug. 12, and attached a lengthy apology that spanned four screenshots.

I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife. pic.twitter.com/t5N4s4SoiW — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 12, 2020

“To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for unwavering support. I love you. I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans,” Candiace began her statement. The Bravo star then moved onto her main apology.

“And for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry. While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+,” Candiace continued.

Candiace added that she’s “still evolving,” but didn’t excuse her past hurtful words. “The language I used carelessly wasn’t acceptable back then, and it isn’t acceptable now. I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry,” she wrote. Candiace assured the causes she fights for have since changed.

“In recent years, I have remained committed to the fight for equality for all,” Candiace continued. “While I’ve personally experienced the pain of disenfranchisement as a Black woman, I will never know firsthand the hurt many LGBTQIA+ people experience from pervasive discrimination, family rejection, barriers to employment, homelessness, homophobia, transphobia and more.”

You can read the rest of the RHOP star’s statement above, which she ended with a final request: “I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person.” Candiace issued the apology after a handful of her old problematic tweets gained attention on Twitter.

“Queenie gay men irk me,” Candiace allegedly wrote in 2010. That same year, she also tweeted that she’s “turned off” by men who are “too into fashion” and added, “When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think ‘gay'” (this is according to Us Weekly, and screenshots of tweets that were shared in a thread by @freeishmedia). In 2011, Candiace also reposted a transphobic tweet according to Us Weekly, which read, “If you wanna be or are gay then do you. But wtf is up wit dudes wanting to be women?”

HollywoodLife has not personally reviewed the original tweets, and therefore can not verify these old comments.