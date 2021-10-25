Porsha Williams’ Family Reacts To Her Shocking Engagement In ‘RHOA’ Spinoff’s 1st Trailer – Watch

Porsha Williams’ family questions her engagement to Simon Guobadia in the first tension-filled trailer for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’

Porsha Williams’ family has a lot to say about her whirlwind engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia in the first trailer for Porsha’s Family Matters, the new Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff series. Set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 28, the limited series will follow the extended Williams family as they work through their familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico. What’s a family wellness getaway without tension? In a trailer released on Monday, Oct. 25, Porsha’s family voice their concerns about her impending nuptials.

Porsha informs her relatives that she will be Simon’s fourth wife, much to their dismay. “I have single handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal shit,” she said in a voiceover. Later, a relative grills her about his previous failed marriages, asking, “I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work.” Another one of Porsha’s relatives said she found out about Simon on TV, while another asked, “How you engaged to a married man?,” a reference to Simon’s ex and Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina. (The two announced their split in April.)

In a confessional, Porsha lamented that the “optics don’t look great because people don’t have all the facts.” Tears are shed, bottles are thrown, and things get particularly chaotic, as they do during family reunions. Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, whom she shares daughter Pilar Jhena, 2, with, will also appear in the series, declaring in the dramatic trailer that “things are never really over with the baby mother.” Watch the trailer in its entirety above.

Porsha and Simon got engaged in May after about a month of dating. Porsha announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I know it’s fast but we are living each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” She acknowledged the “optics” of the engagement, too, adding, “Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

She concluded, “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”