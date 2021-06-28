RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Shows Off 12-Lb. Weight Loss In Colorful Bikinis: Before & After Photos

Gizelle Bryant is loving her hot new body, and she’s showing it off in gorgeous new bikini photos.

Word on the street is that Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant lost 12 lbs. and she celebrated with a vacation to the Bahamas. The 50-year-old mom-of-three actually showed off her new look in a gorgeous photo shoot while in the tropical locale, and she looks amazing.

“I am feeling so confident in a bikini! A bikini, y’all!”, Gizelle told MEGA as she posed for photos in a series of colorful bikinis.

One swimsuit that Gizelle wore included a two-tone bikini that featured neon shades of pink with a halter neck top. And with that one, she accessorized the look with a polka dot coverup.

In another shot, which you can see above with our before and after photos, Gizelle mixed things up with a yellow bikini top and pink bikini bottoms. And she accessorized that look with a gold pendant necklace and baseball hat.

So how exactly did Gizelle lose this weight? Well, she claims to have started using Nutrisystem at the beginning of 2021. “Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can,” she said.

Gizelle says that once her friends and family started noticing her losing weight, it boosted her self-esteem. “I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut,” she said.

Gizelle added that she’s “proud” of her progress and “the difference is remarkable”. She also said, “it’s been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”

Gizelle shares three daughters — Grace and twins Angel and Adore — with ex-husband, Jamal Bryant. They were married from 2002 to 2009 and briefly reconciled last year.

Want more of Gizelle? The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on July 11.