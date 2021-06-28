See Pics

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Shows Off 12-Lb. Weight Loss In Colorful Bikinis: Before & After Photos

Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gizelle Bryant is loving her hot new body, and she’s showing it off in gorgeous new bikini photos.

Word on the street is that Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant lost 12 lbs. and she celebrated with a vacation to the Bahamas. The 50-year-old mom-of-three actually showed off her new look in a gorgeous photo shoot while in the tropical locale, and she looks amazing.

Gizelle Bryant before (on the left) and after (on the right) losing 12 lbs. (Shutterstock/MEGA)

“I am feeling so confident in a bikini! A bikini, y’all!”, Gizelle told MEGA as she posed for photos in a series of colorful bikinis.

One swimsuit that Gizelle wore included a two-tone bikini that featured neon shades of pink with a halter neck top. And with that one, she accessorized the look with a polka dot coverup.

In another shot, which you can see above with our before and after photos, Gizelle mixed things up with a yellow bikini top and pink bikini bottoms. And she accessorized that look with a gold pendant necklace and baseball hat.

So how exactly did Gizelle lose this weight? Well, she claims to have started using Nutrisystem at the beginning of 2021. “Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can,” she said.

Gizelle Bryant showing off her weight loss in a bikini. (MEGA)

Gizelle says that once her friends and family started noticing her losing weight, it boosted her self-esteem. “I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut,” she said.

Gizelle added that she’s “proud” of her progress and “the difference is remarkable”. She also said, “it’s been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”

Gizelle shares three daughters — Grace and twins Angel and Adore — with ex-husband, Jamal Bryant. They were married from 2002 to 2009 and briefly reconciled last year.

Want more of Gizelle? The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on July 11.