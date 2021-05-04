‘RHOP’: Karen Huger’s Vow Renewal Being Filmed For Season 6 & Macy Gray’s Performing

‘RHOP’ doesn’t yet have a return date, but Karen Huger’s friend Macy Gray just spilled some major tea about Season 6!

Karen Huger‘s husband, Ray, surprised her with a semi-proposal at the Season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and HollywoodLife can now EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Bravo will be filming the couple’s official vow renewal ceremony for Season 6 this Saturday, May 8. In fact, Karen’s friend, Grammy Award-winning singer Macy Gray, told us she’ll be performing at the big bash, which will also honor their 25th anniversary.

“I’m [filming for the show] again,” Macy told us while promoting her new single and upcoming album, The Reset. When the topic of her Season 4 guest appearance on RHOP came up, she dropped the news about Karen’s upcoming ceremony. “She’s renewing her vows, so I’m singing at the wedding. I think her wedding is May 8,” Macy revealed.

Macy went on to say that she thinks Karen is “cool” and loves their friendship. “She comes to my shows. She’s just a real lady and we have great conversations and she’s been through a lot and she put it all together and I admire that. And she has this husband and they’re so in love — they’re getting married again.”

She continued, “I don’t understand that. I’ve been married twice and I don’t even know if I’m going to get married again, but to be married and to get married again, that’s real. So I’m going to celebrate that with her in D.C. So that’s going to be fun, but I think they’re going to put it on the show.”

As for how their friendship blossomed, Macy told us, “We have a mutual friend called Matt Byers and he put us in touch. I was in D.C. and he said Karen wants to meet you and we had lunch together and we’ve been hanging out ever since.”

So there you have it — the cast will be filming Karen and Ray’s vow renewal ceremony this Saturday — something Karen actually teased herself during a recent appearance on WWHL (video above) — and Macy Gray will be performing! We can’t wait to find out what other surprised they have in store for their big day.

Want more? The Real Housewives of Potomac is scheduled to return to Bravo sometime this summer.