Leah McSweeney Reveals Why ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Is More ‘Intense’ & Wilder Than 1 & 2 (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney, 40, teased what’s to come on the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, calling it more “intense” and “wild” than the first two seasons of the Peacock show.

“Everybody is pretty dramatic. It’s the Housewives,” Leah said on the latest episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, while promoting her partnership with Abreva. “It was very intense. It’s eight personalities, women that I didn’t know. I was there obviously without anyone from New York. Out of the last two seasons, it’s definitely the most wild.”

Leah told us that “really intense conversations” happened between the eight women in Thailand, and that there “was some spillage over” from the drama between cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Salt Lake City and friends-turned-enemies Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from Potomac. On the flip side, BFFs Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Miami got along great, according to Leah.

“So that was interesting how their dynamics from their shows and their drama and issues with each other definitely came into this season of Ultimate Girls Trip,” Leah explained.

Leah ended up being the only RHONY star in Thailand after Tinsley Mortimer dropped out and was replaced by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, who rounds out the cast of eight. “She had scheduling conflicts last minute,” Leah said about her friend Tinsley. “That was a huge bummer. That was majorly disappointing.”

The Married to the Mob founder also explained how season 3 of RHUGT was “completely different” from her two seasons on RHONY. “On New York I got familiar with the women and this is a whole new cast. I mean this is a whole new group of people,” she said. “These are a whole new group of dynamics. And yeah, so it was nothing the same. It was completely different.”

Oh, and remember those rumors that Leah got banned from Thailand for allegedly throwing elephant poop during filming? That (sadly) never happened.

“I definitely didn’t get banned from Thailand. I don’t wanna disappoint people. Like I’m sorry it just didn’t happen,” Leah told HL. “That would have been f*cking epic. I’m sober now, so maybe if I had been drinking that would have happened, but it just didn’t happen. I feel like if I had done that, people were like, ‘She got walked off the set.’ I’m like, ‘I probably would have gotten a 10-year contract.’ Like, if I had done that.”

