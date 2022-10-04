‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Shares ‘Hurtful’ News That Made Her ‘Reevaluate’ Candiace Friendship

On season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant defended Candiace Dillard Bassett after that infamous physical fight with ex-cast mate Monique Samuels. Now two seasons later, Gizelle and Candiace are the ones who are at odds. So when Gizelle appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, we asked her if she sees the Monique situation differently now amidst her current feud with Candiace.

“What does change my perspective of that whole fallout was I found out later that… because you know I was very team Candiace about that,” Gizelle, 52, told us EXCLUSIVELY ahead of season 7 which starts October 9. “She didn’t appreciate it or care one way or the other. So as a friend of mine, I’m like, ‘wait a minute, I was riding for you’. And she couldn’t care less.”

Gizelle explained that Candiace’s lack of appreciation for her support during season 5 was “hurtful” to the mother of three. “And that made me reevaluate the friendship,” she added. Gizelle also confirmed to us that her relationship with Candiace, 35, is the worst it’s ever been. “100 percent. Yeah. With no turnaround,” she said.

Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett is also at the center of drama in the new season. The trailer appears to show Chris sending a late-night DM to Ashley Darby, while Gizelle tells Candiace that Chris made her feel “uncomfortable.” The drama with Chris seems to spark the feud between Gizelle and Candiace.

“Chris was doing the most,” Gizelle said about the chef. “And you know sometimes guys do things and they think it’s okay and until you say, ‘Hey this isn’t okay,’ they don’t know. But ultimately their wife needs to know, so he was informed and that went left. So you all will see that play out.”

Gizelle shared a bit more about the drama with Chris this season. “I can say that he just had some inappropriate behavior that might be okay for some women to interact with him that way that’s not his wife, but we find out that it’s not okay,” she told us. “If a woman ever says this is not okay then you just gotta eat it. You gotta accept it.”

