‘Real Housewives’ Strip Down To Swimsuits For 1st Official Cast Photo Of ‘RHUGT’ 3

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is headed to Thailand for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3, and fans are definitely here for it! Bravo and Peacock released the first pics as a joint Instagram post, and everyone is basically stripped down to swimwear. “FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION,” both accounts wrote alongside the pic. The snap showed Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett of Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of Real Housewives of Miami, Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and finally, Leah McSweeney of Real Housewives of New York City.

The eight women looked stunning in swimwear and activewear while standing in front of a couple of elephants in Thailand. Some wore sports bras, while others rocked one- or two-piece swimsuits. A couple of them wore yoga pants or biking shorts, and several of them rocked sunglasses in the bright sunshine. All of them looked ready to beat the heat or jump in the water at a moment’s notice. Peacock was one of the first to respond to their own post, commenting, “We’re already obsessed with this group,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans went wild in the comments section, but some were skeptical. It’s going to be hard to top #RHUGT2,” commented one, while another wrote, “This is about to be everything.” The enthusiasm for the third installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was definitely contagious as fans expressed their excitement. “I have a feeling this will be the best one yet!!!” commented another fan.

View Related Gallery 'The Real Housewives Of Dubai': Cast Photos THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dr. Sara Al Medani, Caroline Brooks, Carolne Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Carolne Stanbury -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)

“I wonder how Porsha and Candice will mesh!” wrote a follower. “Looking forward to it!” “What is the theme? Not that there needs to be one but it’s like Besties Edition,” another fan wrote in the comments section, while yet another commented, “This is becoming one of my top favorite shows.”

Real Housewives alums including Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura, both of RHOM, also took to the comments section to support the girls. “Go #Rhom,” commented Adriana, alongside heart and clapping emojis.