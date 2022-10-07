‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Says Chris Bassett Cheating Rumors Are ‘As Mundane As Gizelle’s Sex Life’ (Exclusive)

There’s no love lost between The Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, who clash in season 7 after Gizelle, 52, accuses Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett of inappropriate behavior. “I can tell you that desperation is at an all time high,” Candiace, 35, said on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, when we asked about her drama with Gizelle.

Candiace threw more shade at her former friend when she clarified that there’s no truth to the cheating rumors surrounding Chris, which are allegedly started by Gizelle on the upcoming season.

“It really can become a run of the mill, boring game. It’s like as mundane as Gizelle’s sex life,” Candiace told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Like we know it’s coming at this point. She has to pick a new husband every season, and luckily for her we have new husbands coming in ever so often, so she has new meat to go in and pick at.”

Candiace said that Gizelle’s actions were “a surprise” since she and Chris considered the Reasonably Shady podcast host their friend. “She’s been in our home, around our children. I’ve been in her home around her children,” Candiace explained. “Her daughter drove my car. I drove her daughters. I’ve always embraced her children. I thought wrong. I’ll just say that. I had her pegged wrong.”

Fans were also surprised Candiace and Gizelle had a falling out, since they were both aligned against Monique Samuels back in season 5. But Candiace doesn’t believe that Gizelle had her back for the right reasons at that time.

“I think that it’s important to understand the difference between friendship and convenience,” the “Drive Back” hitmaker said. “Yes, Gizelle was ‘supportive’ of me at that time but you know, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and it was convenient for Gizelle to support me at that time. That was never lost on me.”

“I didn’t need to say it because at the time, I was trying to stay alive,” Candiace added. “But it was never lost on me that Gizelle in particular had a mission and if she could use me to accomplish her goal, then so be it.”

As we shared previously, Gizelle had told HollywoodLife that she was forced to “reevaluate” her friendship with Candiace after Candiace allegedly said she didn’t care for or need Gizelle’s support during her fallout with Monique. That caused Candiace and Gizelle to go at it on Twitter! The drama never stops in Potomac.

Want more from Candiace? Listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify! Candiace also discusses Ashley Darby‘s divorce, her experience on the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and much more.