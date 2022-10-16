‘RHOM’ Trailer: Lisa Hochstein Claims Husband Lenny Has A ‘Mistress’ As Their Marriage Falls Apart

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 trailer was released at Day 3 of BravoCon 2022 when the whole cast reunited on stage for their panel. “I’m losing my best friend, I’m losing my husband, to another woman,” Lisa Hochstein says in the trailer, insinuating that her husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein left her for another woman. Lisa, 40, tells her co-stars including Alexia Echevarria, and Larsa Pippen that Lenny is “dating” this new woman now.

Lisa drops another bombshell about Lenny, with whom she shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3. “My trainer dropped me by the way. Because Lenny has him training the mistress,” the mother-of-two reveals to some of the Housewives. Lisa also gets a pep talk from former Housewife Lea Black.

The trailer ends with Lisa getting heated on a phone call with Lenny. “You bring that girl anywhere near my f***ing kids there’s going to be a huge f***ing problem. Do you understand me?” Lisa says, before she slams the door on the cameras.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20, after 12 years of marriage. Lenny confirmed to Page Six at the time that he’s dating 27-year-old Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, though he claimed that the relationship didn’t start “until after the decision was made to get divorced.” We can assume Katharina is the “mistress” Lisa mentions in the trailer.

The full cast from RHOM season 4 is back for season 5, including Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin. Julia experiences marital issues with her wife, tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, after Larsa tells Julia that she heard from a friend that Julia kissed a man, and that there’s a photo to prove it. “When is this going to stop?” Martina says to Julia as they hash out their differences at dinner. “I’m done. Okay? I’m done,” Martina says.

There’s plenty of fun in the sun with some conflict between the ladies in the trailer. Guerdy and Alexia get into a fight, while Adriana and Larsa continue their feud from last season that involved Kanye West. Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres December 8 on Peacock.