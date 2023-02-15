RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Insists She ‘Did Not Go Digging’ For Gossip From Margaret Josephs’ Ex-BFF (Exclusive)

In the Feb. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice revealed that Margaret Josephs‘ former best friend came to them with some “shocking” information. Thanks to previous reports and the Season 13 trailer, we know Laura Marasca Jensen revealed information about Melissa Gorga allegedly cheating on her husband, Joe, but now that it’s finally starting to air on the show, Jennifer wants everyone to know she didn’t seek this woman out or “dig” for gossip about her co-stars, as Margaret has suggested.

“[Margaret’s] best friend came to us, [and] said some things — we did not go digging. This woman was trying to get in touch with us for months,” Jennifer, who met with Laura after her reach-out, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.

“I was very very shocked [by what we were told]. You guys are going to see how it plays out,” Jen told us. She also revealed that she eventually shares the information with the group and had good reason for doing it. “All I was doing was just relaying a message that this woman was saying, [so] everybody [could] get ahead of it as well. And ultimately, this woman was telling us she wasn’t going to stop there. She was trying to get in touch with us for months. So if we didn’t listen to her or repeat it, somebody else would have — it was just a matter of time.”

In this week’s episode, Jennifer and Teresa revealed that Laura accused Margaret of digging for salacious information about her co-stars in the past. Then, when Danielle Cabral asked Jennifer and Teresa if anything else was revealed about anyone, they just flashed huge smiles and remained silent. We can only assume the information they haven’t yet revealed is about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe, but we’ll have to keep watching to find out. Because we know the information will see the light of day.

From what we know, it’s this specific information that’ll lead to Melissa and Teresa’s big season-ending fight.

“I am one of the few people on this cast that just really says it all without any filter,” Jennifer said when defending why she eventually shares the information she heard from Margaret’s former best friend. “There is a source to all of these rumors and it is not me.”

