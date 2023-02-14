‘RHONJ’ Exclusive Preview: Teresa & Jennifer Learn Shocking Information From Margaret’s Ex-BFF

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting off to a wild start! HollywoodLife obtained an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 14 episode, and in the clip, which you can see below, Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice reveal that they’ve learned some surprising information from Margaret Josephs‘ ex-best friend.

It all starts when Jennifer and newcomer Danielle Cabral call Teresa to see how her lunch date with Margaret went. Teresa says, “It went really well” and she’s “really happy”. Teresa tells the ladies that she apologized to Margaret for her behavior last year, and while she didn’t receive an apology back, she still felt the conversation went well. It was “a breath of fresh air,” Teresa tells the ladies.

Jennifer then asks if Margaret questioned Teresa about “that girl Laura”. Teresa says, “No”, before Danielle asks who Laura is. “Laura [Marasca Jensen] is Margaret’s ex-best friend,” Jennifer explains. “They had some sort of falling out and this woman, Laura, was trying to get in touch with me and Teresa to just tell us stuff.”

Jen says she “was very suspicious of the whole thing,” but she doesn’t say what information she was given. In her confessional, Jennifer says, “I know who this woman is — she’s been at multiple parties. She was very adamant that she had stuff that we would want to hear. And then I was thinking: had this been Margaret, would she talk to somebody that really wanted to tell her something about me and Teresa? Absolutely, Margaret would do it.”

Teresa then tells Danielle, “She basically told us everything that Margaret had told her.”

“Did she talk about anyone else or just Margaret?” Danielle asks, but Teresa and Jennifer don’t say anything. They just smile at each other in a very mischievous way.

Fans will have to watch this week’s episode and those thereafter to see what Margaret’s friend revealed, but previous reports claim it was Margaret’s friend who shared the information about Melissa Gorga allegedly cheating on Joe. And it’s that reveal that supposedly leads to Melissa and Teresa’s season-ending fight that’s been talked about since it was filmed in August 2022.

