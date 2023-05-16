‘RHONJ’ Put ‘On Pause’ Amid Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s New Feud: Report

Is the feud between Teresa Giudice and her her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga too heavy for Bravo to handle? Ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale, it has been reported that Teresa, 50, and Melissa, 44, have completely lost any semblance of a relationship, and Bravo informed its RHONJ crew and cast that filming for Season 14 is on an indefinite hiatus, per Page Six. “Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season,” the outlet wrote in a May 16 report.

“No official decisions on Season 14 have been made as the finale, Teresa and Louie’s wedding special and the reunion episodes have yet to air,” a production insider reported to Page Six. The report said there’s a chance filming won’t resume until 2024. The outlet also claimed the other housewives – Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fudaare, and Margaret Josephs – are “divided over how to feel” about the extended pause in production. Filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped at the end of last summer, and the reunion was shot in April.

According to Bravo host and executive Andy Cohen, 54, the reunion was very intense and he even lost his temper at one point. “I’ve got to tell you, the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, it’s — I mean, the gloves are off,” he said on the April 24 episode of Radio Andy. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”

Andy also recalled that he was “so annoyed” by the bickering that he erupted on Teresa at one point. “I apologized to her later. I didn’t yell at her, but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” he noted. “And I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler.” Yikes.

As fans know, Teresa, Melissa, and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, 42, hit an all-time low in their rocky relationship during the show’s 12th season, during which Joe and Melissa declined to attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Their argument that occurred before the wedding aired during the Season 13 finale on May 16. Matters went further downhill when a rumor that Melissa once cheated on Joe while she was on a publicity tour circulated, and Melissa concluded that Teresa is the one who started the gossip. Teresa and Joe then went at it during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion, and the fight got so bad that Joe stormed off the stage and threatened to quit.

In February, Melissa very publicly blamed Teresa for their personal text messages being leaked via a rant on he Instagram Story. “Guys! I see you’re all curious about the text messages! Someone is definitely spiraling And needs to ‘prove’ herself working overtime,” she began. “BUT THIS ALL PROVES MY POINT EVEN MORE!!!” The full message can be seen below. Melissa also claimed Teresa wanted to ruin her marriage during Season 13 of RHONJ, which was part of her reasoning for not attending Teresa’s August nuptials. “How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa questioned.

It is not clear what Bravo plans to do with Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey moving forward, but Melissa confirmed she has “no intentions on leaving” the show during a May 4 interview on her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. “I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” she added.