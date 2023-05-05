Melissa Gorga Reveals Whether She Plans To Leave ‘RHONJ’ After Drama With Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga isn’t ready to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo star, 44, confirmed that she has “no intentions on leaving” the reality show on the May 4 episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. “I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” Melissa said.

The wife of Joe Gorga also noted that their family, which includes Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice, “has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show.” Melissa added, “I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

Since Melissa joined RHONJ on season 3, viewers have witnessed her up-and-down relationship with Teresa, 50. The drama between the sister-in-laws has hit a new low on season 13, after Teresa didn’t ask Melissa to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. As we know, Melissa and Joe ended up skipping Teresa’s wedding seemingly because of a cheating rumor about Melissa that Margaret Josephs‘ ex-friend spread to Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa previously addressed her future on RHONJ during an interview on Elvis Duran & The Morning Show in March. “At what point do you say, ‘Wow, this has been quite a ride, I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve built a brand off this, and is it time to try something else?’ ” Melissa said. “I do… I haven’t thought about it much ever before. It’s recently. I don’t think I’m ready just yet,” she also said. “I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans.”

The RHONJ cast recently filmed the season 13 reunion, which marked the first time Melissa and Joe came face-to-face with Teresa since before the wedding. Teresa was “completely unhinged” and “nastier than ever” at the reunion, a source told Page Six. The publication also reported that Teresa allegedly “cursed” at her other castmates, as the group hashed out the issues between the Giudice-Gorga families.

After the reunion taped, Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show that Teresa and Melissa really got into it at the reunion. “The level of — I won’t even say vitriol — I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have]… the gloves are off,” Andy said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.” The reunion is expected to air in late May.