Teresa Giudice Was ‘Unhinged’ & ‘Nastier’ Than Ever At ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Reunion

Teresa Giudice reportedly continued her trend of outrageous appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunions while filming the latest one, but this time, she leveled up! The OG of the franchise, 50, was “completely unhinged,” “out of control” and “nastier than ever” at the taping of Season 13’s wrap-up, according to Page Six. Teresa was also accused of ‘cursing’ at her castmates, including calling Margaret Josephs a “f****** whore.” And that was just the beginning!

The sources also told the outlet that Teresa’s “mad at the world” attitude had host Andy Cohen on edge. Another insider, however, relayed that the Bravo boss was not “any more frustrated with her than with the situation as a whole.” By the sound of it, most of the frustration came when Teresa’s family feuds were brought up, specifically her falling out with brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

“This was the first time Teresa, Melissa and Joe were gonna see each other in person,” the insider said, noting their “long history” of “deep-rooted family issues.” As fans know, the tensions between Teresa and the Gorgas came to a head when Joe and Melissa skipped out on Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in Aug. 2022.

While it appeared Teresa was calling out her beef with Melissa and slamming Margaret, there was no word on what went down between the other housewives Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler during the filming.

Even with all the explosive drama between Teresa and her family, the OG recently revealed she’s not leaving the Bravo franchise anytime soon! “I would never step away,” Teresa told People on Dec. 29. “I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

As for her brother Joe, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon that he has “no relationship” with Teresa following their fallout. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”

Fans will have to catch what exactly went down with the ladies when the Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs on Bravo, with the premiere date likely being announced soon. Rest assured, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any Giudice drama in the meantime!