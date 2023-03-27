‘RHONJ’ Midseason Trailer: Melissa Gorga Claims Teresa Giudice Wants To ‘Destroy’ Her Marriage

Teresa Giudice has her big falling out with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga before her wedding in the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives Of New Jersey that was released March 27. Melissa informs Dolores Catania over the phone that her and Joe are questioning going to Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. “How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa says. Then, we see Teresa in tears on her wedding day informing her makeup artist that her “only sibling” (Joe) isn’t coming to the wedding.

The trailer also shows Danielle Cabral informing Melissa about the alleged gossip that presumably came from Margaret Josephs‘s ex-friend Laura Lee Jansen. “She caught you in the backseat of a car, kissing a guy,” Danielle says. At that same party, there’s a huge fight between Danielle and Margaret, who calls the Staten Island native a “sh** starter.” Danielle tells Margaret, “Meet the new Danielle. You created it.”

There’s also drama between Dolores’ new man Paul Connell and her ex-husband Frank Catania. Paul tells Frank that he already bought an engagement ring for Dolores, which shocks Frank. And Jennifer Aydin talks to the women about her marital issues with Bill Aydin. “I mean we don’t want to rip each other’s clothes off and jump each other’s bones anymore,” Jennifer says.

The midseason trailer also features the first look at the cast trip to Ireland. “Friend Of” Jennifer Fessler teased some of what went down in Ireland when she appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in February. “We had the best time. I had the best time. I think everyone would actually say that. It was really fun,” Jennifer said. “I mean, we got to go to Ireland obviously. It was really, really fabulous. And I think that it’s going to be some of people’s favorite episodes because of the fact that they’re going to see everybody actually enjoying each other and laughing. In terms of what I can tease, it’s a sloppy mess. If you like that kind of thing, if you like to see women make fools of themselves, you’ll enjoy those episodes.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.