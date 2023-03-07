‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Accuses Margaret Of Trying To End Melissa & Joe Gorga’s Marriage

Jennifer Aydin caused quite a few scenes during the March 7 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only did she get kicked out of Jen Fessler‘s brunch, but she also tried tearing Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs apart. It all started when Jennifer invited Melissa to grab lunch with her. Melissa thought it was interesting, considering they hadn’t done something like that in all of the five years they’ve been on the show together. But she quickly learned that Jennifer had ulterior motives.

Jennifer wanted to tell Melissa that she thinks Margaret is dangerous to have as a friend. And when Melissa asked her why, Jennifer said that Margaret’s former friend, Laura Marasca Jensen, told her that Margaret once said Melissa should dump Joe Gorga and get with a hot basketball player. Melissa wasn’t surprised, as Margaret said that to her face in the past, but it wasn’t said in the context that Jennifer Aydin was trying to relay. Melissa said it was said amid her ongoing fighting with Joe in the past season or two. And Margaret didn’t tell Melissa to dump Joe — she just told her that she shouldn’t stay with Joe if she’s unhappy. And to help boost her confidence a bit, Margaret told Melissa that if Jennifer Lopez could get a hot athlete like Alex Rodriguez, Melissa could, too.

SNEAK PEEK. Here is the first 6 minutes of #rhonj airing tomorrow 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GtGlWSFMwm — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) March 7, 2023

Later, when Melissa told Margaret what Jennifer had said, she became angry. And she defended herself by saying what Melissa said — she never wanted Melissa and Joe to split… she was just telling Melissa she’s hot and could be with anyone she wanted to be with. Obviously, Jennifer’s attempt to rip Margaret and Melissa apart failed, and when all the ladies met up at Jen Fessler’s house for a Southern-inspired brunch, all hell broke loose.

Margaret demanded that Jennifer tell her why she’s constantly been talking crap about her. Jennifer didn’t think she was “trash talking” about Margaret — she insisted she was only giving people like Jen Fessler “background information” on everyone so she was prepared coming into the show — but everyone (except for Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral) begged to differ. Jen Fessler said that if someone is talking badly about someone, it’s definitely “trash talking”.

The cast was divided on the topic, and things got pretty heated very quickly. So much so, in fact, that Jen Fessler told everyone to be quiet and asked Jennifer Aydin to leave. But because Jennifer Aydin got kicked out, Teresa decided to leave, too. And that happened after Teresa slightly shaded Jen for not having “six acres” of yard space like she does.

At the end of this week’s episode, Danielle threw her daughter, Valentina, an over-the-top Barbie-themed birthday party. Teresa, Jennifer and Rachel Fuda all attended, and they definitely talked about Jen Fessler’s disastrous brunch. More specifically, Teresa and Jennifer tried convincing Rachel that Margaret is a bad friend. They said she’s lost three different friends over the last few years because of her behavior, and Rachel should “pay attention” and do her “homework”. It was definitely a tactic to get Rachel on their side, and pull her away from Melissa and Margaret, but it didn’t seem to work. Rachel said she’ll only judge people based on their behavior with her, not what they may or may not have done in the past.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.