‘RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Addresses Feud With Jackie Goldschneider: ‘She Hated Everything About Me’ (Exclusive)

Danielle Cabral has been at the center of drama on her first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Danielle’s had to defend herself from the other ladies — including Jackie Goldschneider — who don’t believe her story about why she had a falling out with her brother. With the two Staten Island natives at odds, Danielle appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, and gave her side of the story regarding her ongoing feud with Jackie.

“She was gunning for me from when I didn’t invite her to my party,” Danielle said. “So, it makes sense. She had it out for me. She couldn’t get over that.”

Remember, Danielle left Jackie out of her mozzarella-making gathering at her house in episode 2. That was after Jackie allegedly looked Danielle up and down at Margaret Josephs‘ house during the mens’ calendar photoshoot in the first episode. From there, Danielle and Jackie just never formed a friendship.

“And even if I said a million times, ‘Hey, you made me feel a certain way,’ it [Jackie’s response] was never, ‘Well I’m sorry I made you feel that way! It was, ‘Well I’m gonna make you feel like shit now every time I see you,’ ” Danielle said.

Danielle clarified that she doesn’t think Jackie being demoted from full-time to “Friend Of” on season 13 is the reason for their drama. In fact, Danielle revealed to us that all the women, including herself and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda, weren’t told if they were full-time when they started filming.

“I wasn’t full-time. None of us were,” Danielle explained. “I didn’t know I was full-time until midseason. We were told everybody has a spot. So there was no competition. Which maybe helped, because if there was a competition, maybe it would have been even dirtier.”

The mom-of-two continued, “But I think what it came down to… Jackie apparently is very educated. Jackie was a lawyer. Jackie is very different than me. So here I was, this fun, bubbly, I don’t know how to spell different words, I’m just having a good time. And I think she hated everything about me from the get-go. I think it was like, ‘This is who is gonna join our friend group? This?’ Instead of like, ‘Oh my god, I love this girl, she’s so much fun. We’re no competition, cause we’re nothing alike.’ I think she had a problem with that from the beginning.”

Overall, Danielle is still frustrated that a lot of the women, not just Jackie, questioned the story of her estrangement from her brother. “I think they come from a world where more shit exists under the surface from what people are saying. So they’re gonna lump me into that,” she said. “They’re gonna be like, ‘That’s definitely not the case. She definitely did something. It’s gonna come out in the news. And we’re gonna bring it out.’ Because that’s what they’re used to. They’re not used to somebody just authentically telling the truth.”

Danielle told her co-stars that her brother made fun of her Instagram content, so she blocked him, and then he disinvited her from his wedding. Danielle confirmed on the podcast that she still hasn’t spoken to her brother or her sister-in-law and has no idea if they’ve been watching the show.

“What people don’t understand is before this happened, we had an extremely close family,” Danielle explained. “Sunday dinners every Sunday. He’s the god father to both of my children. We were extremely close. So my life is a new life for me. I’m almost three years into a new life. I had 34 years of living gone. So it’s a thing that’s living every single day and I feel every single day.”

Danielle’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Danielle hints at a feud with Melissa Gorga, explains why the Ireland trip was “rough” for her, and much more!