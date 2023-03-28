‘RHONJ’ Preview: Danielle Confronts The Ladies For Questioning Her Feud With Her Brother (Exclusive)

Danielle Cabral is not happy with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars. In this EXCLUSIVE preview for the March 28 episode of the Bravo series, she confronts the ladies after hearing that they’ve been talking about her family issues behind her back. And let’s just say things don’t go so well.

As you can see in the clip below, Danielle tells everyone she was “really mad” to hear they were “talking s***” about her brother. She said she was “so honest” with them about the demise of her relationship with her brother, and “that should have been good enough” for them.

Danielle claims her feud with her brother stems from him “making fun” of her on Instagram. She said after she blocked him, he “started losing his mind”. He then told her he didn’t want her to be in his wedding and “that was it”. But the ladies think there’s more to the story. “I just didn’t understand,” Jenn Fessler says. “If that’s what actually happened, that cuckoo.”

Danielle insists that “it is” what happened, and there’s nothing more to it.

“It didn’t make any sense,” Jackie Goldschneider adds, but Danielle says she’s “reaching” and trying to cause drama. Dolores Catania tries defending the ladies, but Danielle says, “Don’t even f***ing go there.”

“I blocked him on Instagram and he called me like a raving maniac. Period. Period,” Danielle says, but the ladies keep questioning the situation, and it angers Danielle. Jackie continues to urge Danielle to share the “real story”, but she’s over it. “Shut the f*** up”, she says in her private confessional before storming out of the group event. Want to see more? Watch the full clip above!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.