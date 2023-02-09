Melissa Gorga Slams ‘Fake’ Teresa Giudice After Private Text Messages Leak Online

And the feud continues. Melissa Gorga is blaming her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice for their personal text messages being leaked this week in a fiery Feb. 9 post on her Instagram Story. “Guys! I see you’re all curious about the text messages! Someone is definitely spiraling And needs to ‘prove’ herself working overtime,” the 43-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star began. “BUT THIS ALL PROVES MY POINT EVEN MORE!!!”

“She did not reply to the text messages I sent after we filmed the reunion!! CRICKETS!!!” she continued, clearly agitated. “It wasn’t until three weeks later, and after the reunion AIRED – she was getting all the backlash about how poorly she treated her brother and I – that THEN she felt the need to reach out and clean it up. Her reaching out right at the same time we were about to start filming and finally wanting to discuss our relationship and how she can fix it was FAKE!”

Melissa concluded, “That was inauthentic and was self-serving. We wanted off the roller coaster. Point blank. Can’t say much more now, but if you continue to watch this season, it will make much more sense.”

It’s no secret that the relationship between Teresa, 50, her brother, Joe Gorga, 42, and his wife is at an all-time low. It all seemingly reached a boiling point during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired in 2022. Although they originally butt heads when Teresa and her ex husband were sentenced to jail for tax fraud, things turned for the worse in Aug. 2022 ahead of Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which Joe and Melissa skipped. Things seemingly furthered to a point of no return after a rumor that Melissa once cheated on Joe while she was on a publicity tour got out, and they concluded that Teresa helped the rumor come to light. Then, during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 finale, Teresa and Joe got into an explosive fight, which prompted Joe to storm off the stage and threaten to quit the show.

According to the leaked text messages that Melissa was referring to in her Instagram Story, which were obtained by All About The Real Housewives, Melissa texted Teresa after the Season 12 reunion filmed and did not hear anything back about it until after the reunion aired at the beginning of May 2022. After seeing the reunion, Teresa sent a message to Melissa and declared that she “wants things to be better” and asked her to lunch. By then, things had gone the wrong way for Melissa for too long.

She replied, “Teresa, I texted you driving home from the reunion and you never answered back until now. It seems a little calculated to me that you actually have to watch and read comments to make yourself feel like you wanna fix the family again for the one hundredth time. I feel like this text is about you and not about us. Especially when we’re just about to go into filming again in two weeks. After all these years I finally found a way to accept the way our relationship is.”

Melissa went on to remind Teresa that she “drew the line in the sand” by excluding her from her bridal party and not even telling her until it was public news. “You’ve said multiple times on interviews that we will never be friends. I agree with you. We will always be family and I will always wish you nothing but the best. See you soon,” she concluded.

Teresa replied by thanking Melissa for her “heartfelt and genuine” text and apologized “from the bottom” of her heart. She asked Melissa to meet up one more time, but she denied the request once again. Some seemingly friendly texts followed, including an invite to Teresa’s birthday celebration, which Melissa said she nor Joe could attend. They ended up sending her flowers, which Teresa thanked her for.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on Feb. 7, and as Melissa said, fans will have to stay tuned to see more of the tragic family story.