Teresa Giudice Celebrates 50th Birthday On The Beach In Black Bikini

'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' star cozied up to her fiancé Louie A. Ruelas, as they celebrated her special day with a trip to Mexico.

May 20, 2022 12:52PM EDT
Happy belated birthday to Teresa GiudiceThe reality star rang in her 50th year with a tropical vacation down to Mexico. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed on the beach in a black bikini the day after her birthday, on Thursday, May 19. She celebrated how wonderful her life and relationship is with her fiancé Luis “Louie” A Ruelas, 48.

Teresa stunned in a beautiful black bikini as she sat on a lounger behind her future husband while staying at Rosewood Mayakoba. She sported a square pair of shades, and her engagement ring was on full display as she wrapped her arms around Louie! Her fiance sported a simple gray bathing suit and sunglasses as he smiled for the picture, and he accessorized with a cross necklace.

While Teresa didn’t make reference to her birthday, she did gush about her fiancé. “I love how life is full of surprises with you! I will forever love our love,” she wrote with a pair of heart emojis. Louie posted the same picture and wished his future wife a “Happy belated birthday.”

Teresa celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The romantic getaway seemed like a super sweet vacation for the pair. Ahead of the RHONJ season 12 premiere, Teresa raved about her new fiancé in a trailer for the show. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey,” she said. Before Teresa and Luis tie the knot, the reality star opened up about the couple’s wedding plans in a January interview with E! News. She revealed that they’ll likely get married in Capri, Italy, unless she finds the perfect venue States-side. “If I find a place that I fall in love with around here, New Jersey or New York, yeah. Otherwise then I’m just gonna do what I wanna do and do it abroad,” she said.

Other than the birthday celebration, it’s extra special, as Teresa was hospitalized back in March, and she’s definitely made a full recovery since then! She looked great as she rang in 50 like a true icon.

 

