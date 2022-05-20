Teresa Giudice Celebrates 50th Birthday On The Beach In Black Bikini

Happy belated birthday to Teresa Giudice! The reality star rang in her 50th year with a tropical vacation down to Mexico. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed on the beach in a black bikini the day after her birthday, on Thursday, May 19. She celebrated how wonderful her life and relationship is with her fiancé Luis “Louie” A Ruelas, 48.

Teresa stunned in a beautiful black bikini as she sat on a lounger behind her future husband while staying at Rosewood Mayakoba. She sported a square pair of shades, and her engagement ring was on full display as she wrapped her arms around Louie! Her fiance sported a simple gray bathing suit and sunglasses as he smiled for the picture, and he accessorized with a cross necklace.

While Teresa didn’t make reference to her birthday, she did gush about her fiancé. “I love how life is full of surprises with you! I will forever love our love,” she wrote with a pair of heart emojis. Louie posted the same picture and wished his future wife a “Happy belated birthday.”

The romantic getaway seemed like a super sweet vacation for the pair. Ahead of the RHONJ season 12 premiere, Teresa raved about her new fiancé in a trailer for the show. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey,” she said. Before Teresa and Luis tie the knot, the reality star opened up about the couple’s wedding plans in a January interview with E! News. She revealed that they’ll likely get married in Capri, Italy, unless she finds the perfect venue States-side. “If I find a place that I fall in love with around here, New Jersey or New York, yeah. Otherwise then I’m just gonna do what I wanna do and do it abroad,” she said.

Other than the birthday celebration, it’s extra special, as Teresa was hospitalized back in March, and she’s definitely made a full recovery since then! She looked great as she rang in 50 like a true icon.