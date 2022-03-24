Teresa Giudice Hospitalized For ‘Emergency Procedure’, Family Asks For Prayers

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, March 23, and she underwent an ’emergency procedure’, HollywoodLife has confirmed.

Teresa Giudice was taken to a hospital late Wednesday evening, on March 23, and now the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s family is asking for prayers.

“Teresa was admitted to the hospital [Wednesday night] and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure [Thursday morning]. She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes,” Teresa’s rep told HollywoodLife.

Following the procedure, Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice revealed on her Instagram Story on March 24 that Teresa 49, had been in the emergency room. “Such a trooper. I love you”, Gia, 21, wrote over a photo of the RHONJ star in a hospital bed. “Pray for a speedy recovery,” she added.

No one else in Teresa’s family — like brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, fiancé Luis Ruelas as well as her three younger daughters — has commented on the hospitalization on social media, but her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who she was married to from 1999 to 2020, did. He posted the same photo that Gia shared and wrote, “Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital”.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-star, Jennifer Aydin, also commented on her hospitalization after a fan account shared the news on Instagram. In the comments section, Jennifer wrote, “Feel better Tre!” Her other co-stars have yet to say anything, but that’s not too surprising, as Teresa is feuding with just about everyone except for Jennifer this season.

Just this past week, Teresa got into a screaming match with both Margaret Josephs and Traci Johnson over rumors they were sharing about her fiance, Luis. The cast is also scheduled to film this season’s RHONJ reunion next week, according to Andy Cohen, so hopefully, Teresa gets well soon.