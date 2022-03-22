Exclusive Video

‘RHONJ’ Preview: Teresa & Margaret Get Into A Screaming Match Over Jennifer: Watch

Teresa Giudice
BRAVO
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy.
News Writer

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs go head-to-head in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’

Things have been heated this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but apparently, we haven’t seen anything yet! In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview for the March 22 episode, tensions escalate between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs as the ladies are out for a team building exercise. Teresa approaches Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider who are discussing Margaret and Jennifer Aydin‘s making up. After Marge spilled the beans on Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin‘s past affair, Teresa states she has a “problem” with the the women moving on from Jennifer being understandably hurt but it all.

“I kind of have a problem because … nobody knew about this,” Teresa says. “And now everybody knows ’cause of Margaret!”

“No no no, everybody knows because Bill did it,” Jackie then retorts as Marge looks over at everyone, irritated. “Margaret’s the one that let the cat out of the bag,” Teresa replies, as Jackie states how Margaret’s “not the one who put the cat in the bag,” placing the onus on Bill and his past transgressions.

Jackie then notes her disbelief of Teresa condemning Marge for gossiping about adulterous husbands. “Is Teresa really telling Margaret she’s wrong for bringing up Bill’s affair after what she did to my husband? Uh, can we spell hypocrisy?”

Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported.

Marge then decides she has enough of the situation and tells Teresa to “shut it” as she attempts to help Jennifer cross the ziplines. “Well, you did it!” Teresa then fires back.

“Leave it at that, Teresa,” Marge responds, then addressing Jen but wanting the other ladies to overhear. “We owned our part and we’re better for it. And you and I are grown-ups, unlike some other people here!”

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice
Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice discuss recent tensions in the group (BRAVO).

Fired up, Teresa then responds, “Yeah, I know! Otherwise you’re gonna look like s–t. You already do!”

“You look like s–t!” Marge fires back, causing Teresa to start heading over to her aggressively. “Oh, I do?! How do I look like s–t?”

“You looked like s–t all last year!” Marge yells back as Teresa comes closer and the other women, including Melissa Gorga and friend-of this year, Traci Lynn Johnson, begin to grow worried about the escalation of events. “What the hell’s happening?!” someone is heard saying off screen.

We’ll have to wait and see! Catch up with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.