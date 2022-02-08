‘RHONJ’ Recap: Jackie Learns Jennifer’s Been Digging For Dirt On Evan

Jennifer sought comfort from the ladies after Bill’s affair was revealed at Teresa’s party, but few people felt bad for her when they learned she had been digging for dirt on Jackie’s husband Evan.



Will Jennifer Aydin ever learn? She was an emotional mess throughout the Feb. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, after everyone had learned that her husband, Bill, cheated on her several years ago, but a few of the ladies had a hard time feeling bad for her after they learned she had been digging for dirt on Jackie Goldschneider‘s husband, Evan.

As viewers know, Teresa Giudice spread a rumor about Evan cheating on Jackie last season. No proof of cheating was ever discovered, so the ladies moved on with their lives. Well… most of them did. This week, Margaret Josephs told everyone that Jennifer had recently been digging for dirt on Evan, trying to prove that the rumor was true. And what makes it funny is that Jennifer is currently distraught over the fact that her husband’s own affair was revealed to the world. Yet, she doesn’t think that she did anything wrong by digging for dirt on Evan.

When Jennifer was confronted at Dolores Catania‘s housewarming party (Dolores is renting a condo while her house gets renovated), she said she became extremely curious after she heard Dolores’ ex-husband, Frank, might know the woman Evan allegedly cheated on Jackie with. But everyone told her that she should have left it alone. Especially since her own husband had once cheated on her and she knows how hurtful infidelity can be.

Jennifer didn’t like the way everyone was coming at her — she just wanted sympathy for her own situation — so she left Dolores’ party early… just as she did at Teresa’s after Bill’s affair was first exposed. And what makes matters worse is prior to Dolores’ party, Jennifer invited Jackie over to her house so she could seek some advice from Jackie on how to handle an affair in the public eye. Jackie quickly reminded Jennifer that her husband’s “affair” was based on a rumor, and never actually happened, but Jackie appreciated that Jennifer was making an effort with her. Little did she know, however, that Jennifer was still scheming behind her back. But now she knows. Everyone does, in fact, so Jennifer’s going to have a hard time getting support from her co-stars. Especially since she’s spent years attacking Margaret as a cheater, and trying to ruin Jackie’s marriage.

In other RHONJ news, Gia Giudice went to battle with her Uncle, Joe Gorga, over stuff he’s said about her dad, Joe Giudice. After a heated back-and-forth at Teresa’s party, they both decided to agree to disagree.

