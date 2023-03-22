Teresa Giudice’s Hubby Luis Ruelas Says He Wears Her Dead Dad’s PJs To Make Her Kids ‘Feel Safe’

During a preview of an upcoming episode of 'RHONJ', Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, told her brother, Joe Gorga, that he wears his deceased dad's PJs around the house.

March 22, 2023 11:17PM EDT
As the iconic NeNe Leakes once said, “this is getting weird!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Luis Ruelas, 47, admitted that he rocks her late father’s pajamas around the house during a preview of the Mar. 28 episode of the hit show (watch VIDEO HERE). “I live with your four nieces,” he explained to his wife’s brother, Joe Gorga. “I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?”

Although many fans have already begun to react to the remark on social media, at the time of Luis’ confession, Joe simply looked astonished and didn’t speak a word during the teaser clip. Of course, many people were shocked that the 47-year-old would say such an odd thing, and expressed their concern on Mar. 22. “this is insane,” one person tweeted, while another added, “WTF !! Why do the [sic] feel safe that he is wearing grandpa’s pj’s ?” Finally, one viewer used a Vicki Gunvalson gif to express their shock. “Creepiest flex ever #RHONJ,” they wrote. Teresa and Joe’s dad, Giacinto Gorga, died three years ago, about three years after his wife, Antonia, died in 2017, per PEOPLE.

The now-viral clip comes amid the show’s 13th season. On Wednesday, Bravo released a sneak peak for the season’s eighth episode, in which Teresa told her co-stars that Luis lost a “a quarter of a million dollars” in a “business dealing” with her brother. “I’ll be honest with you,” she said in response to being asked why there was a rift between the two men. “There was a business dealing, and my fiancé lost a quarter of a million dollars.” The brunette beauty said her brother came up with an “idea” for a pizza oven and that now-husband “put out $250K” to invest in the business.

Things took a turn when the details of percentages were thrown around by attorneys, per Teresa, and Joe felt his share was not fair. “Then [Ruelas] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent, so my brother went nuts – like, he wanted 50 percent,” she said, before the clip cut her off. The next episode of RHONJ is set to air on Mar. 28.

As Bravo fans know, the drama between Teresa, Luis, and the Gorgas have been ongoing. Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, 44, notably did not even attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis because of the rift. The OG of the show was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 until they divorced in 2020. Together they welcomed four kidsAudriana, 13, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22. Luis married the proud mom-of-four in Aug. 2022, less than one year after they got engaged in Oct. 2021.

