Denise Richards Confirms She’s Returning To ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit

Denise Richards is returning to “Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo”! She confirmed she’ll be heading back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following Lisa Rinna‘s exit from the series, while chatting with Variety in Cannes on April 20. “I have filmed some episodes,” the actress, 52, said, while also revealing that she’s been involved in “a lot of stuff” with her former co-stars on camera.

Denise broke the news while promoting her new drama series Paper Empire, saying, “It’s been fun [filming the show again]. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.” Denise explained that her return to the show was a bit unplanned, and even producers didn’t know she’d be jumping back in front of the camera this season. However, she attended a screening hosted by Garcelle Beauvais and everything went at warp speed after that.

“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” Denise said. “I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Denise’s role in season 13 is undefined at the moment, but she says she won’t be holding a diamond when RHOBH returns later this year. Therefore, she’ll either be a “friend of” or a guest star.

When Denise was further asked about why she left the show after season 10, amidst claims that she and Brandi Glanville secretly hooked up with each other, she said, “I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty. I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group. I also think it’s great to show you can have fun, but I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”

Denise and Lisa’s decades-long friendship ended after Lisa perpetuated the rumor about Denise and Brandi, which Denise has repeatedly denied.