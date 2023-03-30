Annemarie Wiley: 5 Things To Know About Reported New Star Of ‘RHOBH’

Annemarie Wiley is reported to be joining the 13th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and fitness enthusiast

She has four kids with her husband, former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is reportedly welcoming a brand new face to the cast. Annemarie Wiley, the wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, is filming for the show’s upcoming 13th season, E! News reports. Bravo has not made any cast announcements as of March 29, 2023, and it’s unclear if she will be a main housewife or a friend of one of the stars who fans have come to know and love.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was quite dramatic and saw two cast members exit the series upon its conclusion: Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins. Lisa left following a tense season for her and after fans made it known they weren’t pleased with her shenanigans. Diana, on the other hand, announced her departure on Jan. 9 because of her “doctor-advised bed rest” due to her “high-risk” pregnancy. Meanwhile, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zampino, Kathy Hilton, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are expected to return.

Although Erika believes no one can replace Lisa, read on to meet the reported new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member who may try to do so.

Annemarie Wiley Is A Working Mom Of Four

Annemarie shares three biological kids with Marcellus, who retired from the NFL after 10 seasons in 2006: son Marcellus Jr., 7, and daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, and Alivia Marie, 3. She is also the stepmom of the former football star’s 24-year-old daughter, Morocca Alise, who he has from a previous relationship. Annemarie appears to love being a mom, as she often posts about her kids — including Morocca — on Instagram. For instance, to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2022, Annemarie said she was “Thankful for this beautiful chaos…” alongside a photo of her family.

While raising three kids, Annemarie works as a nurse anesthetist. In Sept. 2022, she shared an Instagram Reel that explained her job and what it takes to become an anesthetist. “We were once called ‘The Best Kept Secret in Healthcare’,” she began in her informational post. “A Nurse Anesthetist or Anesthesiologist is an advanced practice nurse who administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures.

“Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) account for approximately half of the anesthesia providers in the United States and are the main providers of anesthesia in rural America,” she continued. “We practice in Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Clinics, and various other areas where Anesthesia is required.”

She went on to list some of the requirements it takes to become a nurse anesthetist, which includes a minimum of six years of schooling, a residency, and served time in the intensive care unit. “Guess we’re not a secret anymore,” she joked at the end of her caption.

Annemarie Is A Philanthropist

Annemarie co-founded Project Transition alongside her husband, an organization that provides youth with opportunities to grow personally and professionally. “Working with our affiliates, we strive to educate, enlighten and inspire young people by providing dynamic and existing opportunities for success, while cultivating self-esteem, leadership and respect to build healthier communities,” the organization’s missing statement reads.

Annemarie Is A Fitness Enthusiast

If she’s not working in the hospital, the potential new reality star can be found in the gym. Annemarie takes her fitness very seriously and tries to help others achieve their goals by sharing exercise and lifestyle change tips and ideas online.

In Nov. 2022, she told her followers that being a healthy and present mom is what keeps her coming back to the gym. “Being a mom gives me the best reason I’ll ever have to take care of myself,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself lifting weights. “Self care does not have to mean me first, it means me TOO. Taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of your family… Because you can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Aside from encouraging her fans to stay healthy, Annemarie enjoys involving her kids in her workouts, as exemplified above. “When children see their parents enjoying exercising diligently and regularly they naturally become curious, interested, and willing to try,” she wrote in the caption of a video that showed Ariya running on the treadmill with a grin on her face. “It becomes a family habit and eventually, they pick it up on their own and they exercise by themselves. Children will connect physical activity to fun and community! It’s a win-win.”

Annemarie Is A ‘Great Fit’ For ‘RHOBH’

“She’s hilarious,” a person close to the fit mom shared with PEOPLE following the news that she may be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “She’s got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life and is married to a great husband with an adorable family life. She’s a hard-working mom. She’s going to be a great fit.”

Annemarie Wants To Step Outside Her Comfort Zone

Annemarie is all about challenging herself. Last fall, she tried a guided meditation for the first time, for instance. “Quieting my mind is not something that comes naturally for me. But as a busy mom of 4 I understand that it is essential to my well being, and stepping outside of my comfort zone is something that I’m actively working to embrace!” she captioned her post following the experience.

On March 25, 2023, she spoke about stepping outside of her comfort zone once again in a post that used diamond emojis as bullet points in the caption. “Step outside of your comfort zone. … Try new things. … Don’t turn down novel experiences. … Never stop growing. … And most importantly, SMILE through it all!” she wrote. The diamonds had fans thinking she was hinting at her new spot on Bravo — time will tell!