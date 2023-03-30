‘RHOA’ Trailer: Cynthia Bailey & Kim Zolciak Return As The Ladies React To Drew Sidora’s Divorce

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to deliver a whole lot of drama! The trailer dropped March 30 and features tons of drama between returning Housewives Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards Ross. Plus, former peachholders Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow all make cameos in the trailer! The new season, which premieres May 7, will cover the demise of Drew’s marriage to Ralph Pittman. Drew and Ralph go to couple’s therapy in the trailer and Drew reveals that “Ralph has moved out of the bedroom.” She also says she has “no more tears to cry,” as Ralph mentions divorce.

Drew and Ralph both filed for divorce in March 2023, after the season wrapped filming. But Bravo picked cameras back up to catch the aftermath, some of which is shown in the trailer. The other ladies are shocked when they hear about Drew’s divorce in the headlines. And Drew does a confessional interview where she cries as she prepares to talk about her divorce. “I can’t do this,” she says through tears.

Of course, there’s so much drama with all the other Atlanta women in the trailer. Marlo tells Kandi to “go cry” as their feud from last season intensifies. “The only reason why I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke ur a**, b****,” Kandi says to Marlo.

Marlo also starts drama with Drew and says she’s a “deranged wannabe actress.” Kenya shows the women a picture of her potential new beau, and Marlo reveals she allegedly has a history with him. “I went on a date with him before. He popped my cherry,” she claims. We also get a glimpse at the cast trip to Portugal hosted by Sheree, where even more drama goes down. Monyetta Shaw is back as a “Friend Of,” alongside newbie Courtney Rhodes.

Honestly, we can’t say we’re too surprised by the goods the ladies are giving us in the trailer. When we interviewed Kenya on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, she told us season 15 was “drama since day one” of filming. “The first time we all got together — it was only a week into shooting — and it was just all kinds of crazy drama,” she said earlier this year. “This one was getting into it with this one. I had somebody’s boyfriend getting into it with me. It was explosions going off everywhere I looked. And I was like, ‘What the hell is happening?’ ”

Kandi and Drew also teased a “very messy” season 15 at BravoCon in October 2022. “The first week already started with a bang,” Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while Drew teased “new additions”, who we’re now seeing in the trailer. And, of course, we can’t forget about the return of Cynthia, who left the show after Season 13. Following her split with Mike Hill, she’s making a return to the series, which she seemingly hinted at while talking to us at BravoCon. Kim is also back on the show, for the first time since Season 10, when she was a “Friend Of.” Season 15 of RHOA premieres Sunday, May 7th at 8 pm ET on Bravo.