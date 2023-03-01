‘RHOA’s Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Split As He Files For Divorce After 9 Years

It looks like the relationship drama between Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman, which played out over several seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was as real as it can get. The reality stars have reportedly called it quits after nine years of marriage. Ralph filed court documents on Monday, Feb. 27, and the papers attached read, “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation,” according to People. HollywoodLife has reached out to Drew’s reps for comment.

Drew, who joined RHOA at the start of Season 13, and her soon-to-be-ex hubby Ralph were married in August 2014 and welcomed son Machai in 2015 and daughter Aniya in 2018. Drew also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship. The topic of Ralph adopting Josiah was a point of contention on the last RHOA season, as was Ralph’s alleged behavior with his assistant, after Drew discovered suspicious texts sent between them.

“Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me,” Drew said on a 2022 episode of RHOA. “I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home.” The assistant was later fired.

Drew had support from her castmates during her drama with Ralph, including Kenya Moore, who called Ralph “so disrespectful” for allegedly gaslighting Drew. “You’re basically saying that she’s lying and how it happened was not how it happened,” Kenya told Ralph at a group dinner during Season 14 of RHOA, per People. “That would piss me the f— off if somebody said that to me to my face, especially if I’m hurting. Do you not understand that? You’re tearing her down.”

After last season wrapped, Drew opened up about the difficulties her and Ralph were still facing on and off camera. “People that know us know that one day you’re good and one day you are not. Marriage is not easy,” she told UsWeekly, adding, “We’re not willing to give up that easy and we’re pushing through and it’s not always nice. I sometimes hate that it’s all out there, but anybody that knows my husband, like, he does not put on for the camera.”

