Drew Sidora Reveals Why She’d Love To See Phaedra Parks Return To ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks left The Real Housewives of Atlanta at the end of Season 9, after betraying her one-time bestie, Kandi Burruss. But Drew Sidora, who joined the show at the start of Season 14, thinks it’s be great if Phaedra made a triumphant return to the series. During an appearance on Pay Attention Puh-Lease! — HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast — Drew told hosts Chris Rogers and Eric Todisco that she’d like to see the “southern belle” rejoin her former co-stars on the Bravo hit.

“I would love [to have] the southern belle [back on the show], honey!” Drew excitedly told us when we asked how she’d feel about a return from Phaedra amid Pheadra’s unexpected cameo in the RHODubai trailer. “Phaedra has been really supportive of me. I was getting an award in Atlanta, and she showed up — I wasn’t there, I was working on a film at the time — but my husband accepted the award, and she told him, ‘I’m coming to bring Drew her flowers.’ I live for Phaedra on the show, but in life as well. That southern hospitality, I think she really exudes it. I am here for Phaedra returning.”

Obviously, Phaedra’s return would cause some drama. Especially because Kandi has made it very clear that if Phaedra ever came back, she’d leave the show, but Drew is still trying to make it happen. “I told Kandi, ‘Listen, you need to try forgiveness. Ya’ll need to move past it’. And I think if Kenya [Moore] and I can get over [our own drama], I feel like [anyone can],” she said.

"I would love to see Phaedra [back on the show]," Drew said again, before revealing if she'd ever join Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and what's in store for the remainder of Season 14 of RHOA.

