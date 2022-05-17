‘RHODubai’ Trailer: ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks Makes Epic Comeback & Demands The ‘Tea’

The trailer for Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ show, The Real Housewives of Dubai, was released on May 17 featuring a VERY surprise guest. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks pops up in the United Arab Emirates city and grabs lunch with one of the ladies. “Give me the tea, honey. I’m very thirsty,” she says. Phaedra will also be starring in the upcoming season of Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

RHODubai premieres Wednesday, June 1, on Bravo with a fabulous group of women that includes former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury, 46, who gets married to 27-year-old former pro soccer player Sergio Carrallo in the trailer. Caroline was previously married to Cem Habib, the father of her children, for 17 years.

Joining Caroline on the show is lifestyle content creator Nina Ali, supermodel Chanel Ayan, real estate agent Caroline Brooks, public speaker Dr. Sara Al Madani, and former Miss Jamaica winner and fashion designer Lesa Milan. All six women showcase their elegant lives and personal stories in the trailer, while also clashing with each other in some heated moments. After all, it wouldn’t be a Bravo show without some drama!

Bravo’s official longline for the show reads, “The Real Housewives of Dubai follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’ When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai was officially announced by Bravo on November 1. Andy Cohen previously shared his hopes that Lindsay Lohan would be on the show, but obviously, that didn’t pan out. The premiere will feature a supersized episode airing 9:00 pm to 10:15 pm ET.