‘RHUGT’ Season 2 Trailer: The ‘Ex-Wives’ Get Naked & Shed Tears In Wild 1st Look

The trailer for season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has confirmed what we’ve all been expecting about this show: it’s going to be NUTS. Premiering on June 23 on Peacock, RHUGT season 2 will feature “ex-wives” Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvlason, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks staying at Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for eight days. With that cast, we’re definitely in for a treat.

In the trailer, the eight women go wild at a naked party where they strip down without shame. The antics continue during a pajama party with blow up sex toys. “I can’t get d*ck!” Dorinda announces to her castmates.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Housewives show without some drama, and one of the biggest feuds appears to involve Dorinda and a Real Housewives of Orange County alum. “Birds of a feather flock together. I am not flocking with that bird,” Vicki says in reference to her drama with Dorinda. Meanwhile, Vicki’s pal Tamra gets into a back and forth with Brandi where the F-word is thrown around several times. No surprise there!

View Related Gallery 'Real Housewives of Orange County' -- PICS THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Although they hail from the same show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi and Taylor seem to get into it, as well. The same goes for the two ex-Real Housewives of New York City stars. “I was on a show that you’re no longer on,” Dorinda says to Jill, who was fired from the Bravo series way back in 2011, in a tense moment.

The topic of Brandi’s alleged sexual relationship with Denise Richards also seemingly comes up during the week-long getaway. “What made you think the lady was a lesbian?” Phaedra asks, to which Brandi responds, “her eyebrows.”

Dorinda previously appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and teased the drama for RHUGT season 2. “The thing I love about it, is it’s very old-school Housewives,” Dorinda told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s interesting because it’s eight girls. Eight very strong characters. We all know what we’re doing. And it was after quarantine where everyone’s a little de-socialized and then they’re stuck in this house for eight days. So it’s a lot. But it’s good.”

The first season of RHUGT premiered in November 2021 and featured Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Kyle Richards at a vacation home in Turks and Caicos.