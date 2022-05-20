‘RHOA’s Drew Sidora Claps Back At Sheree Whitfield Amid Feud: ‘Don’t Come For My Husband’

Drew Sidora isn’t taking crap from anyone on her sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including OG Sheree Whitfield. The co-stars fought at Kenya Moore‘s daughter’s birthday party when Drew, 37, revealed that her assistant, Anthony, claimed that he wasn’t paid while working for Sheree, 52. In turn, Sheree and her pal Fatum Alford alleged that Anthony spread a rumor that Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. The drama between Sheree and Drew has even carried onto social media. Yikes!

During an appearance on Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! — HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast — on May 19, Drew had some choice words for her fellow peach holder. “The way I was raised is you don’t disrespect me,” Drew told us, when we asked about the beef with Sheree. “You don’t come for my husband. You don’t come for my family.”

Drew went on to admit that, when the season started and Sheree officially re-joined the show, she had high hopes for their relationship. “I really wanted to get on a positive side with Sheree, cause I didn’t know her. That was my full intention.” However, thanks in part to Drew’s assistant, things got “a little messy” between the Step Up actress and the SHE by Sheree creator.

“I didn’t want it to go this way,” Drew told us. “She’s an OG. Who wants to start off getting into it with an OG?”

As for the assistant drama, Drew said it was “hurtful” that Anthony gossiped about her husband’s sexuality. She also explained that although Anthony was “great at his job,” he took things too far. “I did feel like he was messy in the sense that I didn’t need to know all of Sheree’s business. It would make me feel uncomfortable,” Drew said. “I just felt like there were certain things that I did not need to be privy to and he kind of crossed that line.”

Furthermore, Drew confirmed to us that Anthony is no longer her assistant. “I’m not here for the messiness once certain things came out. At a certain point if you can’t keep it professional, which is how we tend to run things, it was too much and we had to let him go,” she shared.

Want more? Listen to the full interview with Drew on iTunes or Spotify! Plus, The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday at 8pm on Bravo.