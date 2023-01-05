Kenya Moore Admits ‘RHOA’ Season 15 Has Been ‘Drama Since Day One’ With ‘Explosions Everywhere’ (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore, 51, described season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as “crazy” and “explosive” when she appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, to promote her new show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “It was drama from day one,” Kenya EXCLUSIVELY told us. “The first time we all got together — it was only a week into shooting — and it was just all kinds of crazy drama.”

Kenya continued, “This one was getting into it with this one. I had somebody’s boyfriend getting into it with me. It was explosions going off everywhere I looked. And I was like, ‘What the hell is happening?’ ”

Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross are all expected to join Kenya for the upcoming season. Kenya confirmed that a few more women have joined the group, including Kandi’s pal Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

“We have some friends of the show. We have a few. We have Monyetta. If you watch my Instagram, you’ll see a couple of friends that will pop in,” Kenya shared.

Kenya also confirmed that season 15 will feature an international trip during the back-half of the season. “Of course honey. This is season 15! We couldn’t not go on an international trip,” the Miss USA champ said. “It’s going to be to a fabulous location, too.”

When we asked about Porsha Williams possibly returning, Kenya confirmed that her former rival won’t be on season 15. “I haven’t been in touch with her. We’re not enemies or anything,” Kenya said about Porsha, before joking that her invite to Porsha’s November 2022 wedding to Simon Guobadia “got lost in the mail.”

“I kept checking everyday and it never showed up,” Kenya said with a laugh. “I think she got the address wrong. She mixed up the letters and the numbers of my address.”